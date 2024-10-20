Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head to Head Comparison

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Lucas GC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -28.87% -9.38% -4.90% Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Lucas GC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 4 8 0 2.67 Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Lucas GC.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Lucas GC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $299.48 million 1.71 -$118.15 million ($1.85) -4.68 Lucas GC $1.26 billion 0.08 $10.94 million N/A N/A

Lucas GC has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business, as well as provides management consulting services. Lucas GC Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

