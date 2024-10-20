Lumia Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Lumia has a market cap of $81.50 million and $26.85 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumia has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,526,032 tokens. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 72,526,032.71348898 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.43092313 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $92,988,921.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars.

