Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $432.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $433.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

