MAGA (MAGA) One Day Volume Hits $12.60 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $62.91 million and $12.60 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00250397 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0001605 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $14,706,269.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

