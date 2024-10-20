Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($138,939.67). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Marston’s
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
