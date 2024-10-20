Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

LON MARS opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.65 ($0.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £266.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.67, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.63.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($138,939.67). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

