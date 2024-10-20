Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Willem A. Meintjes Sells 1,500 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Tlwm grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

