Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 1284753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

