McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after buying an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.82. 3,218,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

