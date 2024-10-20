McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ESGD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 165,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,716. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

