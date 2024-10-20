McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,029 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3,363.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 12,371 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

