McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 70,550 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,035.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 27.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $51,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,638,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.