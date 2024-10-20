Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

