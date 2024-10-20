Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

