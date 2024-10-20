Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

