Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $45,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,517,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

