Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.