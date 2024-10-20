Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 6,914 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 929,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

