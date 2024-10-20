Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Medpace has set its FY24 guidance at $11.24-11.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.240-11.930 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Medpace Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $356.40 on Friday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
