Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $506.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
