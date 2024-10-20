Meta Games Coin Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $257.36 million and approximately $27,294.02 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.23340407 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $34,788.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

