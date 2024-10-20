Mizuho Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $565.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $530.00 to $565.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $557.62 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $549.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.