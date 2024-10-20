Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares changing hands.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.
About Modern Water plc (MWG.L)
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
