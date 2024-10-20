Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $938.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

