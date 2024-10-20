Moonbeam Price Tops $0.17 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $151.14 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00040782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,142,001,631 coins and its circulating supply is 913,933,415 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.