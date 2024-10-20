Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $97.69 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $10.62 or 0.00015516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $97.69 million and $24.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,574,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,200,315 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

