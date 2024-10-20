Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

