Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

NYSE DUK opened at $120.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $120.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

