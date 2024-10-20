Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $19,694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $475.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.97. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

