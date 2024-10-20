Myria 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Myria has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00277393 USD and is up 13.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,261,448.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

