Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading 6.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Namaste Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.
About Namaste Technologies
Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.
