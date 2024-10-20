Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,364.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,388,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,894.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,940 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

