Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 6,769 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

