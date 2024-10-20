Net Worth Advisory Group Buys Shares of 4,065 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CGI stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

