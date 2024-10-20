Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $649,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $316.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

