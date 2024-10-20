Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $649,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD
McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $316.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.18.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.