Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $394,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

