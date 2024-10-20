Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 851.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

COR opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.