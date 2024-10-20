Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.