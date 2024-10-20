New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

