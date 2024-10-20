New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

