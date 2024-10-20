New Century Financial Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,792,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,166,000. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

