New Century Financial Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.