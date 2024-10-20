New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

