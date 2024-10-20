New Century Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

TFC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

