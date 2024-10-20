New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $2.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in New Gold by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,099,933 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

