New Perspectives Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New Perspectives Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.5% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

