Node AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70.63 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $70.63 million and $1.00 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00250055 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.74090997 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $958,765.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

