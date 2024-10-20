Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 5th

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0324 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Nokia Oyj has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 9.4 %

NOK stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

