Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 69.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $118.09 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

