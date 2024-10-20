Nukkleus Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 24th (NASDAQ:NUKK)

Shares of Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, October 24th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Nukkleus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUKK opened at $0.27 on Friday. Nukkleus has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

