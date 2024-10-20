NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,708.89 or 0.99985708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00065517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

